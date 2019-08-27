Muster: we'll help Mary St Pre Muster wherever we can

Mary St traders celebrating ahead of a previous Pre Muster party. The Muster chairman Greg Cavanagh said the board is happy to help with the CBD party "wherever we can”.

MUSTER chairman Greg Cavanagh said the festival's board would be happy to help "wherever we can” should movement for a Mary St Pre Muster party gather steam next year.

"We love to see initiatives that help the Gympie region,” he said.

He said the Muster board had voted early this year to support a Mary St event, including offering programming support, before the CBD event fell over.

"Unfortunately it's not ongoing; we're a small team,” he said.

And it was impossible to lend a hand in the week before the Muster itself given how focussed they needed to be on delivering the main event.

But if a group steps up to the plate and makes the Mary St Pre Muster their priority?

"We will help wherever we can,” Mr Cavanagh said.

An inability to secure public liability insurance was blamed for the collapse of the Pre Muster party.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman said last week he was "gutted” by the party's collapse.

"Four years ago I tried to bring it back with buskers the full length of Mary St, hay bales around the shops to be decorated, all 40 trees in the street dressed in a 'Mustery' feel, buskers competition at Centre Stage and along the street,” he said.