Muster to appoint Travis Collins as 2017 Ambassador

THE Gympie Music Muster, the country's favourite quintessentially Australian music festival, will tomorrow announce multi-award winning singer songwriter Travis Collins as their 2017 Muster Ambassador.

The announcement will be made at the Gympie Show and will be followed by a Travis Collins Meet & Greet with the public from 3-4pm at the Gympie Music Muster stand in the Pavilion. Travis and his band will then perform on the Main Stage in the centre ring from 7.15pm.

Travis' appointment is a significant coup for the Muster, after he took out three 2017 Golden Guitar Awards, the CMC Australian Artist and Australian Video of the Year awards, making him the most awarded country music artist of the year.

Travis Collins with his CMC Music Awards haul. Supplied by Foxtel. Contributed

The Gympie Music Muster is one of Australia's largest charity festivals, and this year boasts a 100% home-grown Aussie line-up.

The Muster will feature hundreds of performances across five stages, covering a huge range of genres including country, bluegrass, folk, blues and rockabilly. Travis joins multi-platinum selling star Jessica Mauboy to headline his favourite festival.

Gympie Muster headline act 2017 Jessica Mauboy.

"It's watching the dreamers and up and comers strut their stuff to huge crowds for the very first time (as I did in 2004), right there on the same bill as the most known and established acts in our country, knowing that it's all in the name of charity. It's hard to define The Muster, but one thing's for sure, there's nothing else like it.”

Muster program director Jeff Chandler said Travis is one of the brightest young stars in country music right now, having taken out six major awards so far this year.

"Apart from being a dynamic performer, he has also been a great supporter of The Muster over the years,” said Chandler.

Gympie Music Muster Festival Director Jeff Chandler has a bit of a joke before getting down to business. Jason Dougherty

"He is the perfect choice for this year's ambassador and we could not be more excited that he has accepted the role.”

This year's Muster runs over four action packed days, from Thursday, August 24, to Sunday, August 27, and features performances by Jessica Mauboy, Adam Brand, Busby Marou, Graeme Connors, Amber Lawrence, Sunny Cowgirls, Catherine Britt, Fanny Lumsden, Troy Kemp, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Dean Ray, Adam Eckersley Band, Reece Mastin, Davidson Brothers, Kirsty Lee Akers, Hillbilly Goats, Bondi Cigars, Anne Kirkpatrick, Bushwackers, Mason Rack, Chad Morgan, Missy Lancaster, Travellin' Still, The Songs of Slim Dusty With Pete Denahy and the Travelling Country Band.