AT THE READY: Rural Fire Brigade first officer Peter Ryan and his crew are ready for anything and have warned campers to completely extinguish fires.

Gympie Muster esky hoon: Peter Dutton, the Muster's esky hoon said he is the festival's unofficial minister for immigration.

GYMPIE Music Muster officials have said the festival is on track for success and predict fine weather, but the site is a tale of fire and water.

The Gympie region is still drought declared and organisers and emergency services issued warnings for campers.

Police, fire and ambulance will have all station staff on site during the Muster in preparation for any eventuality, with most crews working 12-hour shifts.

Kybong Rural Fire Brigade first officer Peter Ryan said campers needed to contain fires at all times, with a daily fire ban between 9am and 4pm.

"Be careful around camp fires, we always have a few people injured each year," Mr Ryan said.

"All unattended fires will be extinguished, and there's a two-strike rule: first a warning, second and you're out."

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service will also station a crew of four fire- fighters.

Station Officer Tim Molloy said his crew would be on hand for more serious incidents.

"We're here for the unexpected: car fires, electrical equipment, gas, the structures and so on," Mr Molloy said.

"We have also trained the volunteers up, they are fire trained as well."

Muster marketing co-ordinator Lori Hoffman said ticket sales were expected to hit 30,000 with half the number to camp.

"We will sell tickets at the gate as well," Ms Hoffman said.

"The weather looks like it will be perfect, mid to high 20s, only a few showers predicted."

The Muster spirit is growing, as campers mingle across sites and converse over water tanks.

Jim Redmond was found at one of the handful of public water tanks.

"Water is almost as important as this," Mr Redmond said as he held a beer.