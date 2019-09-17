MUSTER OFFENDERS: Gympie court hears they Muster dunnit

THREE people who came before Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday probably had nothing much in common, except their connection to the Gympie Music Muster.

Glenwood resident Robert George Lanham, 61, was fined $300 after he pleaded guilty to possessing a small amount of marijuana and a water pipe at the Muster site's Paulgers Flat camping area on the Muster grounds on Muster Saturday, August 24.

Amamoor resident Colin James Parker, 52 was almost home when he was caught driving with a different drug, alcohol, in his system in Amamoor Creek Road on August 25. He pleaded guilty to driving with a breath alcohol reading of .063 per cent.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $150 and disqualified him for one month, with a work licence and no conviction recorded.

And a Gympie woman, 22, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, was placed on a $500 Good Behaviour Bond for 12 months, with no conviction recorded after the court was told her attendance at her ex partner's home on August 24 breached an order. The court was told she was attempting to collect her child, after Muster babysitting.