Muster line-up worth getting your friends here for

GREAT to see a top rate line-up of Australian artists heading to the Amamoor State Forest in August for this year's Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster and many other music festivals across Australia, have not had an easy time of it in recent years, and amid all drama of a few weeks ago, things looked especially shaky.

Hopefully that is all now behind the Muster and the organisers can concentrate on making this year's event as unique and fantastic as it always is, and on ensuring the Muster is here to stay.

Jessica Mauboy, Graeme Connors, Adam Brand, Busby Marou, Sunny Cowgirls, Bushwackers, Chad Morgan and our very own country darling Caitlyn Shadbolt are just a few of the big names who will be performing.

With that quintessentially Aussie setting, big tops and stages dripping with gum leaves, hay bales, boots, oilskins, hats and positive energy, it is impossible to not enjoy yourself.

And in these uncertain times on the world "stage” it is comforting to know life goes on in our very special and safe neck of the woods.

So put the word out, tell everyone you know to head bush this August, dance away your troubles under a starry night sky and share an ale with some fair dinkum people.