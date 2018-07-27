Muster-goers line up to claim sites as the Rope Off begins

STAKE OUT: A Muster fan sets up a temporary roadside camp while waiting for the gates to open for a Gympie Music Muster Rope Off. A line-up of eager fans similar to this (inset) is expected as the 2018 rope off begins at 7am tomorrow (July 28).

IT'S four full weeks before the music begins, but that won't stop more than 300 die-hard Muster-goers pegging out their favourite campsites tomorrow (July 28).

Lines of camper vans, caravans, RVs and tent-toting vehicles will be queuing as far as the eye can see for the best spots at the Gympie Music Muster site when the gates officially open at 7am.

More than 450 rope-off permits have been purchased so far, with more than 300 sites expected to be roped off this weekend.

Permits are still available for purchase at muster.com.au.

Each year the Rope Off sees Muster-goers, young and old, descending on the Amamoor Creek State Forest in their hundreds.

Some of these keen country music lovers have plans to set up camps with all the creature comforts of home, and enjoy the beautiful Muster site for the remaining weeks until the Muster kicks off. Others are marking their spot for later.

The 2018 Gympie Music Muster, held from Thursday, August 23-Sunday, August 26 in the Amamoor State Forest, is celebrating mates, music and making a difference in its 37th year.

The 2018 line-up includes Lee Kernaghan, Troy Cassar-Daley, John Williamson, Ian Moss, Beccy Cole, Sara Storer, The Wolfe Brothers, Shane Nicholson, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, The Pigs, Hat Fitz & Cara, Fiona Boyes, Lloyd Spiegel, Blue Eyes Cry and many, many more.

Muster tickets are available at www.muster.com.au.