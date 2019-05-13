Muster, fire-twirling and law a heady mix for Year 12 muso

ALL ABOUT THAT BASS: Gympie State High School's Gabriel Laidler-Burns is trying his hand at every art form he can find.

ALL ABOUT THAT BASS: Gympie State High School's Gabriel Laidler-Burns is trying his hand at every art form he can find. Scott Kovacevic

WITH a Gympie Muster performance under his belt and skilled across an array of instruments, a career as a music star seems the obvious path for Gabriel Laidler-Burns.

But Gympie State High School's Year 12 music captain may have something different in mind.

"I was hoping to pair my music and legal studies and do something in copyright law,” he said.

"I'm also a bit of an academic.”

Not enough to outshine his passion for the arts, though.

Gabriel's interests stretch far from musical prowess, spreading through acting and out to the flashier parts of performance like fire twirling.

Gabriel Laidler-Burns. Scott Kovacevic

"I enjoy a lot of circus stuff.

"I've been trying to get back into a lot more acro(batics),” he said.

But at the heart of it all sits his first instrument - the bass guitar.

"It's probably still my favourite,” Gabriel said.

"A lot of people say guitar is more difficult than bass, but I can prove them wrong.”

So how did he get on stage at the Muster before even finishing school?

"I did it in grade 10 as a backup. I played with a band with the original music captain.

The Gympie Muster.

"We performed two rock songs and it was really entertaining. We actually pulled in quite a few people during our performance.”

The Muster gig is a big achievement, but Gabriel said his focus was not about ticking resume boxes.

"There's been moments that I consider achievements for myself like... becoming music captain and I topped music in grade 11.”

His love for bass is reflected in his musical role models - US stars Les Claypool and Victor Wooten.

"They're both amazing musicians and are very intricate and very intelligent with their work,” Gabriel said.

Not that he's restricted himself to American influences, though.

"There's a performing artist I would love to be like (Japanese singer and comedian) George Miller, or Joji.”