Jason Dougherty
News

MUSTER DAY 1: What you can't miss this Thursday

JOSH PRESTON
by
21st Aug 2018 11:03 AM

TWO global music superstars are set to feature in a special opening night of the Gympie Music Muster this Thursday - without even setting foot on site.

A double whammy of Crowbar performances will pay tribute to two modern legends of the rock and pop genre as festival-goers warm up for a blockbuster three-day weekend.

TWO SLEEPS LEFT UNTIL MUSTER TIME

- PHOTOS: Campers keen with 8 sleeps left before Gympie Muster

- GALLERY: 18 glamorous snaps from the Muster Cup

- Gympie, rain could be closer than you think

- Why the Gympie Muster is the best festival in Australia

ICONIC: Rebecca O'Connor plays the Crow Bar as Tina Turner this Thursday at the Gympie Muster.
Jason Dougherty

A "Raise Your Glass” tribute show from 8.05pm means Pink will make an unofficial Gympie stop on her Australian tour, before Rebecca O'Connor steps into the iconic shoes of Tina Turner for a "Simply the Best” showcase at 9.45.

Liam Brew and Brook Chivell follow "Simply the Best” at the Crowbar, while Lloyd Spiegel, Blue Eyes Cry and Asa Broomhall feature at the Jim Beam Blues Bar.

Aleyce Simmonds, Iain Archibald and Brooke Schubert grace the Muster Club Stage after 8pm, and Ruby Saltbush closes out The Sirromet Grove action at 6.30pm.

Action on the Main Stage launches on Friday, as national superstars The Wolfe Brothers, John Williamson and Travis Collins open up for a stellar set from the legendary Lee Kernaghan at 8.30pm.

Head to www.muster.com.au/schedule or download the free Gympie Music Muster app for this year's full program.

Gympie Times

