Muster board meeting hastened Gibson's departure

THE exit of executive manager David Gibson and most other paid staff from the Muster this week has left a heavy cloud over the future of the iconic event.

Although his resignation was tendered last week, Mr Gibson was originally expected to stay on in the role until the end of the month.

Following a meeting with the board this morning, however, the decision was made for Mr Gibson's resignation to be effective immediately, with staff expressing their "shock” over the turn of events.

In an email sent out last night, Mr Gibson outlined the intended handover process.

"I wanted to let you know that after two years with the Gympie Muster, I've made the difficult decision to move on and last week advised the board of my resignation with effect 31st March.

"I have now commenced preparing the handover notes and will be working on ensuring I tie up any loose ends on all of my key projects and tasks before the end of March.

"However, I wanted to give you the opportunity to have anything included in the transition file that you felt was important for the incoming ED.

"I also wanted to thank you for your professionalism and support for the Muster during my time in the role and I hope to see you out at the event as a patron in future years.”