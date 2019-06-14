Muster artist Renee Geyer on regrets and standing ovations

LEGENDARY LADY: Renee Geyer has joined the stellar line-up at this year's Gympie Music Muster.

GROWING up, legendary Australian singer Renee Geyer was a self-confessed problem child.

"Everybody is a problem child at some point,” she said.

"I'm sure most people's parents would have said that about their kids.”

After nearly half a century as a musician, Geyer still loves the industry that made her a star.

"Every time I'm invited to do a show it's a big compliment,” she said.

"Who wouldn't love all those people giving me a standing ovation before I even walk on stage and open my mouth?

"It's very hard to describe, it's a wonderful feeling.”

The award-winning artist has received so many awards and so much recognition over the years she'd be forgiven for forgetting some of the accolades.

"Whatever ones there are out there, I've got them,” Geyer said.

"I've got the lifetime achievement award, I don't think it gets any higher than that.”

But Geyer doesn't think anyone gets into music for the recognition.

"Nobody is really an award winner,” she said.

"Every musician and singer has got their own special thing.

"You'd be a pretty sad sort of person if that's the only thing you were doing it for.”

Geyer is known internationally for her amazing voice, but she still enjoys putting pen to paper when time permits.

"I'm a bit lazy on that score but when I can I do,” she said.

"I'm a singer foremost. I do what I'm best at mainly but I'm always dabbling.”

She said writing a song wasn't about where you were at in age your age, but where you were at in life.

"It's just the circumstances, it's about your surroundings and what you're doing at the time,” she said.

"It's about who you are and what you feel like at the time.”

Looking back on her remarkable career, Geyer was at a loss when thinking about what advice she would give to her younger self.

"I have no idea,” she said.

"Because everybody has to fall down and get up and carry on just like I did.

"Everyone is going to do it in their own way.”

There is no questioning Renee Geyer's talent, however life away from the stage has been marred with controversy.

The star has been fined for reckless driving, and received a 12-month good behaviour bond after verbally attacking a hotel receptionist.

But regardless of her music and personal life, there is nothing she would change.

"You can't think like that,” she said.

"If you did that you would not be what you are if you wanted to change anything.

"It's a silly way to think.”

"All the things that have happened have made you what you are.”

When asked who she wished she had been able to perform with, Geyer offered only a one-word response.

"Aretha,” she said.

"End of story. That's all I need to say.”

Geyer will join a host of Australian and international stars at this year's Gympie Music Muster from Thursday, August 22 to Sunday, August 25.

The Muster bill includes Kasey Chambers, Chase Rice, Tex Perkins, James Blundell, The McClymonts, Felicity Urquhart and more.

For more information, visit www.muster.com.au.