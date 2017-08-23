28°
Muster action is on with Pre Muster Party

23rd Aug 2017
PARTY TIME: Celebrating their 70th birthdays at the Muster this week are (from left) Ron Milsom, Paddy Longton, John Williamson and Lawrie Schultz.
PARTY TIME: Celebrating their 70th birthdays at the Muster this week are (from left) Ron Milsom, Paddy Longton, John Williamson and Lawrie Schultz.

THE waiting is over for the 2017 Gympie Music Muster with festivities officially starting today with the Pre Muster Party in Gympie.

Fourteen buskers will perform at locations throughout Mary St between 10am and 5pm, playing all sorts of musical genres including country, country rock, rock'n'roll, modern covers and acoustic ballads.

Cafes and eateries will have specials such as Mi Cakes' Muster Burger and Mama Dee's Kitchen's donuts, and shops will be decorated in Muster finery.

The trees will get in on the action too, with businesses outside of Mary St, community groups and schools dressing the trees to get the street into the spirit of the Muster. Two hundred hay bales will be placed along the street.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

City Centre Stage will feature three main acts throughout the day, starting with The Bluegrass Band followed by GUSTO ukulele group and finishing with the Gympie Blues Club.

More than 50 Mary St retailers will have sales and Muster specials, plus Billy's and The Royal Hotel will have live entertainment until well into the night.

At Billy's you can catch the Keith Gall Australiana Music show from midday, interspersed with raffles and yabbie races throughout the day.

Keith Gall has performed right across the county and even in the US and has performed with greats like Phil Emmanuel.

Keith will sing humorous ballads and moving renditions of country classics.

The Royal will have a brilliant line-up from 10.30am, starting with Sista Lee, Jen Mize and Songs with a Southern Gal, Andrew Swift and Duncan Toombs.

From 6pm The Royal will have a gourmet barbecue followed by Kasey Chamber's dad, Bill Chambers at 7.30pm.

Tickets for The Bill Chambers Sessions Show are available from The Royal.

To make the Pre Muster Party accessible to those already at the Muster, buses sponsored by Gympie Regional Council, will leave the Muster site at 9.45am, with return buses from Gympie at 5.15pm and 10pm.

