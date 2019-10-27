The polite decision that saved a pianist’s life Lesley Apps Full Profile Login to follow

PIANIST Glenn-Michael Askew was never meant to be on that bus. Any bus.

He always flew. "Australian Airlines or TAA back then."

He had booked his seat on a plane that was to leave on the 21st, his destination Cairns for a concert at nearby Mission Beach that night, the Saturday.

But a pilot strike meant that itinerary was out of the question so he climbed aboard the Sunliner coach on the 20th as a last-minute plan B.

Askew was furthering his musical career by grasping every opportunity that came his way and getting up to North Queensland to showcase his skills around the holiday resorts was as good as any.

"So I had to get there," Askew recalls.

He boarded the coach in Sydney, settling in for the long haul to Brisbane where he would switch buses to continue his epic journey north for about another day.

Askew had booked two seats on the Sunliner coach and chose a spot two rows behind "Bill the bus driver".

He chose those seats so he could see the TV screen. The only source of entertainment those days was mounted on top of a video player at the front of the vehicle. It was a strategic move to lessen the tedium of the travel he anticipated.

Cowper bus crash survivor Glenn Askew at the NSW Premier's Award ceremony in Cowper on Sunday. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

As fate often does, it intervened that day for Askew in the form of a woman from the (bus) office.

"She came on and said to me 'Look we've got a big family joining (the bus) in the Gosford area. Would you mind moving seats'?"

Askew responded with a courteous "no problem", a benign couple of words that would ultimately prove to be as crucial as any ever uttered by the musician.

"I thought if the family wants to be all together, then no problem. So, that's what happened. I was moved to the back left hand corner of the bus."

Of course for every lucky break like Askew's, there was a terrible outcome for someone else.

In the case of the Cowper crash, it was the Ormeshers, the Gosford family Askew was obliging when he politely took a back seat so they could sit together.

It was a thoughtful gesture on his part.

Unfortunately for the family, that journey cost them six of their eight members.

For Askew's kind offer, he was moved opposite the toilet door. On paper, it would appear to be the most annoying seat someone undertaking an overnight bus journey could land.

"There was a lot of movement up and back (the aisle). I got to hear all facets of people going in and out (of the toilet) all night."

Cowper bus crash survivors Angela Ormisher and Glenn Askew have a chat looking over the highway at Cowper after the ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the crash. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

While you never expect to sleep like a baby on a long-haul bus journey, Askew said he did get a little "on and off" in between toilet door action, often waking and looking out from behind his curtain to estimate the coach's location.

"I remember seeing the moon off the water, a crop field, so I sort of had an indication of where we were. I remember that was just outside of Grafton but I was dozing in and out of sleep all through that time."

When the truck hit the bus at 3.54am on the Pacific Highway at Cowper shortly after, Askew was startled from his slumber by a "very, very big flash of light" followed by the sensation of rolling.

"As we tumbled, I felt like I did three, maybe four somersaults and when the bus finally came to rest, I was stuck under seats and other people."

"I didn't know what had happened but I certainly knew it wasn't good."

The seat Askew was in was on the side that ended up against the road surface. He managed to get himself out and climb onto the top of the wreckage. This had been the right hand side but was now the highest part and it had been torn open.

"So I just sat up there."

He still wonders how he managed to pull himself out of his predicament because despite being alive, he was badly injured.

"God knows. I had bits and pieces everywhere but somehow I did that. Then when I jumped down to the ground, the pain was horrendous."

Shocked and distraught, Askew remembers feeling he couldn't stay where he was, wandering to almost the middle of the road "when a little white Toyota or something" came up to the site.

"I believe she was the first person there, who happened to be an off-duty nurse, and she was like 'Where are you from'?" he laughs, remembering the surreal nature of the question.

"It really was hell on Earth."

Askew was eventually transported to Maclean Hospital, where those with less life-threatening injuries were sent.

He still had a lot of damage to contend with to his back, neck, hands, legs, hips, shoulders - listing injured body parts with grocery list precision.

"Of course I'm one of the blessed ones, but a career in music was not going to be possible for the foreseeable future (he thought at the time)."

Cowper bus crash survivor Glenn Askew, former Grafton SES Executive Officer Bryan Robbins and former Maclean Shire SES Controller meet with thanks at the NSW Premier's Award ceremony in Cowper on Sunday. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

Askew said his blessings started early in his life. Adopted as a "little kid", his grandmother's love of playing was a catalyst in identifying his natural ability at an early age.

"She had a wonderful old upright in her home at St Peters (Sydney)," Askew said. "I think I was seven and she was playing whatever the song was, and I hopped up straight after her and just played the same song.

"When she finally got off the floor (laughs) she was like 'Wow'."

His dear grandmother died not long after that watershed moment but "she willed her piano to me".

"I think she passed away two to three weeks later so the piano ended up at our home at Padstow."

Like many a child, Glenn wasn't as keen on a piano as his grandmother may have hoped, telling his parents that the "cool thing" now was the electronic organ.

"So they traded in the upright and got me a Yamaha. That's how I started playing music."

A piece of metal went through one of Askew's nimble hands at Cowper. He also lost part of the joint on his second finger.

"I don't have a muscle, a tendon, attached to my second finger. It's actually my middle finger that was split in half and they attached it to my second finger. I could go through another 30 things but that gives you an idea. There was a bit of work and knitting to be done."

Askew uses the term walking very liberally when he describes the state he was in when the off-duty nurse came across him.

"I could at least manoeuvre myself but what you see in an event like that, I hope no one ever, ever has to experience. It has scarred the retinas of my eyes forever."

Askew believed he was either the last or second last patient to leave the site by ambulance. "It was around 9.30am and I still needed to be stitched up and all the rest of it, but after I'd been looked over and, with a bit of patchwork, they could get things back and operational."

He was taken to Maclean Hospital, the olfactory imprint of that day still hangs around in Askew's sensory memory 30 years later.

"Oh my god, I remember the smell of the accident and the smell of the hospital. And they are two things today that I still do not enjoy (being reminded of)."

As hospital staff worked on him, halfway through having one of his hands sewn up, he realised he hadn't called his family yet.

"I eventually got through to them. I think it was about 1pm when I got access to phone. They thought I was dead. They'd read on the TV screen that I was one of the ones who didn't make it, so you can imagine that phone call was a bit surreal for mum and dad."

Askew befriended one of the hospital orderlies. His wife was a nurse and Askew's lack of enthusiasm about being stuck in a ward was soon met with relief.

"They put me up for a couple of days in their home which was just amazing. I had to come back to the hospital quite often but I think that really helped me deal with the initial 'Holy crap' of what had just happened to me."

Askew went back to Sydney, thankful for the close-knit support network of his family who embraced him.

"I was at our local hospital at Bankstown every morning, every afternoon getting wounds and stitches dealt with."

He also started the exercise therapy required to begin the long road to recovery. "The last operation I had in relation to my hands was 2007, I think."

In Askew's case his physical injuries were conquered enough that when the small crowd gathered on Sunday at Cowper to commemorate the 30th anniversary, he couldn't be there because he was overseas working for Holland America Lines.

Askew had been enjoying a prolific career before Cowper playing all over Australia and internationally. His natural ear for harmony meant he was a finely tuned musician whose own performance expectations were always of the highest calibre.

But after the bus crash, he basically had to start again.

"I knew the level of music that I once played would never be achieved again. Nothing to do with the want or the will. It's just that sometimes, when the mechanics can't do what they're supposed to do, then you work within those restraints and overcome them to the best that you're able to.

"I learned to utilise those limitations to my benefit and also to those listening. Unless you're a concert pianist or someone performing for many, many years, you probably wouldn't know (I had been injured)."

As far as the invisible scars Askew has had process mentally over the years, he believed it wasn't just a case of waiting it out and everything would be okay.

"It's not that time goes on (and you get over it), I think we all go into protection mode during an event of that magnitude. There are some things your memory just doesn't want to remember."

"I think (the mind) just blocks out quite large segments, not necessarily all bad ones, it just blocks out the whole segment so you don't keep linking it back to other things you don't want to think about. I think every day is the road to recovery."

Askew has driven through Cowper many times since the crash - stopping to visit the memorial and returning to attend the 25th anniversary.

"Angela Ormesher was the last person I saw (after the crash) and I got to see her again in 2014. I was also able to pass on thanks to the SES workers that responded, not just for that day, but for every day they are out there."

"I look at what happened to me and then look at what happened to (Angela) and I know I'm one of the lucky ones - but at the time it was Australia's worst road disaster and it was just awful."