Musical Youth

TUNING IN: Samantha Montgomery giving in to the music.

SAMANTHA Montgomery has music in her veins.

She has been interested in playing music ever since primary school, when she picked up a bass guitar to join the school band.

When she started high school, her options opened up.

"They had a greater selection of what you could learn - things like cello and trumpet,” she said.

And so began her love affair with the cello.

"When I'm playing, I connect with the world in a way that's indescribable. It intrigues me,” she said. "It's like my fingers just know what to do.”

For the past few years she has been involved with the State Honours Ensemble Program with Griffith University, and last year she performed with the Conservatorium of Music's Symphony Orchestra.

The year before, in 2015, she took home the instrumental championship trophy from the Gympie Eisteddfod.

During her schooling at James Nash State High School, she performed at the Sunshine Coast Eisteddfod, at the Gympie Show and was in a program called Fanfare.

In addition to playing the cello, Samantha is also proficient on the piano, guitar, bass guitar and the trumpet, and her family, who live in Rainbow Beach, are right behind her.

"My parents are pretty proud of me. They were shocked I decided not to do a music career,” she said.

"It's more of a hobby these days.”

That's because Samantha has found another love.

"I've made a full-time move towards health,” she said.

She has enrolled to do a four-year Bachelor of Clinical Exercise Physiology course, hoping to become a physiologist or physiotherapist at the completion.

But that doesn't mean music isn't still a big part of Samantha's life.

She has been travelling back and forth from Brisbane every fortnight to participate in Gympie's community orchestra while she studies at QUT.

But she's looking to find an alternative in Brisbane because the lure of performing is just too strong.

"Ideally I'd love to find an orchestra here in Brisbane to join, or continue to work as a music tutor,” she said.