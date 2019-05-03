Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUN: Audrey, Abbey, and Rob Black with Sunny the Sunflower, will be performing in the Pavilion.
FUN: Audrey, Abbey, and Rob Black with Sunny the Sunflower, will be performing in the Pavilion. Contributed
News

Musical show will delight Gympie youngsters

by Donna Jones
3rd May 2019 12:01 AM

THE little ones will love the Farmer Rob Show.

Rob Black and his daughters Abbey (12) and Audrey (10), will perform a fun and interactive show about farm life and growing your own food. The show features all original songs and dancing and colourful characters such as Sunny the Sunflower.

Created by Rob and his wife Kelly, each show runs for about 30 minutes and is sure to delight children up to around eight years of age.

There will be two shows daily in the Pavilion for the duration of the Gympie Show.

And make sure you get a copy of The Gympie Times on May 15 to get your free 2019 Gympie Show program - your complete guide to this year's Gympie Show.

gympie region gympie show 2019 live show musical performance whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Exodus of horses, trainers, riders from Gympie racecourse

    premium_icon Exodus of horses, trainers, riders from Gympie racecourse

    News The annual exodus has to happen by this weekend

    • 3rd May 2019 12:08 AM
    Sexton man takes on council armed with esky and a chair

    premium_icon Sexton man takes on council armed with esky and a chair

    Council News Solo protest over bad road brings work to a halt.

    • 3rd May 2019 12:03 AM
    Laminex head honchos visit their newest Gympie plant

    premium_icon Laminex head honchos visit their newest Gympie plant

    News Jobs eyed as timber processor fires up after three week shutdown.

    • 3rd May 2019 12:02 AM
    Tom Quilty qualifier headlines Imbil horse ride this weekend

    premium_icon Tom Quilty qualifier headlines Imbil horse ride this weekend

    News The 160km ride starts at midnight.

    • 3rd May 2019 12:01 AM