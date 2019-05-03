Musical show will delight Gympie youngsters

FUN: Audrey, Abbey, and Rob Black with Sunny the Sunflower, will be performing in the Pavilion.

FUN: Audrey, Abbey, and Rob Black with Sunny the Sunflower, will be performing in the Pavilion. Contributed

THE little ones will love the Farmer Rob Show.

Rob Black and his daughters Abbey (12) and Audrey (10), will perform a fun and interactive show about farm life and growing your own food. The show features all original songs and dancing and colourful characters such as Sunny the Sunflower.

Created by Rob and his wife Kelly, each show runs for about 30 minutes and is sure to delight children up to around eight years of age.

There will be two shows daily in the Pavilion for the duration of the Gympie Show.

And make sure you get a copy of The Gympie Times on May 15 to get your free 2019 Gympie Show program - your complete guide to this year's Gympie Show.