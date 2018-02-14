Music Legend returns to Muster

ALL ABOARD: Troy Cassar-Daley, Greg Cavanagh and Mick Curran get set to climb aboard the Muster train.

AUSSIE country music legend Troy Cassar-Daley will return to headline this year's Gympie Music Muster alongside an impressive list of Aussie country and blues stars.

Cassar-Daley, who will also serve as the official ambassador to the famous festival performed songs from his extensive catalogue as part of yesterday's line-up announcement.

The Muster veteran said he's excited at the prospect of returning to the Gympie region, where he has a "huge history".

"It's been a couple of years since I last played in Gympie, but I'm very, very excited to be back," he said.

"I've spent a lot of time in Gympie, this will be something like my 16th Muster.

"I spent some time growing up in Gympie as a musician playing with the Blue Heeler Band in my early twenties, I met my wife in Gympie about 25 years ago.

"I always feel so welcome in this area.

"I have a strong personal connection with Gympie."

ANNOUNCED: SEE MUSTER LINE UP HERE

This year's edition of the Muster marks 38 years since it began in 1982 with the aim of using fundraising and volunteer opportunities to give back to the community which serves to maintain and increase its prosperity.

Cassar-Daley joins big names including Lee Kernaghan, Beccy Cole, Cold Chisel's Ian Moss, Shane Nicholson, John Williamson and many more as the headliners.

The 48-year-old singer-songwriter said being the ambassador this time around allows him to "share the stories behind this festival with the community."

"One year I went and asked my father-in-law at the campsite for his permission to marry Laurel, which is rather old-fashioned but something I wanted to do," he said.

"After he accepted I ran back to Laurel, who was ironing my shirt, and fell down to one knee in the dirt.

"Another time there was a couple getting married up on the hill after they'd met there a couple of years before.

"They asked me to play for them, so I went up there and sang for them right after they were married."

Cassar-Daley said he's also looking forward to embracing the opportunity to give back to fellow musicians and the regional community in the dual role of performer and ambassador.

"I was originally drawn here by the love of music, and that love of music in this place hasn't changed.

"The people of Gympie are so welcoming, you always feel like they're going to give you as much support as they can.

"The Muster does so many great things for the community that people don't always see.

"The musicians and people here gave me so much when I was younger, and now I'll try and return the favour."

Head to http://www.muster.com.au/ for more information.