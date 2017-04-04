Music for Lent concert heralds start of Easter week

WHAT: Music for Lent

WHERE: St Peter's Anglican Church, Gympie

WHEN: 5.30pm, Friday, April 7

THERE is plenty to choose from when it comes to putting together a Christmas concert.

Easter is a different story. But why not play some music for the holiest event in the Christian calendar?

In their enjoyment of playing together, and being rewarded by an appreciating audience, musicians of The Gympie Strings have gone through their files and come up with musical masterpieces, which they will present as Music for Lent this Friday at 5.30pm in St Peter's Anglican Church.

The Reverend Andrew Cooper, who enthusiastically encourages musical ventures in his church, has put together a program of reflections on the Easter message, interspersed with musical items.

St Peter's choir will sing hymns, and the Rev Theo Woods will play on the pipe organ.

In The Gympie Strings repertoire are Pie Jesu by Cesar Franck, Panis Angelicus by Gabriel Faure, Mozart's Ave Verum from his requiem, Stabat Mater by Pergolesi, which tells of Mary's grief standing under the Cross, the beautiful, stirring Adagio for which the great Italian composer Albinoni is best known, and more.

This promises to be a worthy lead-up to the Easter week that music lovers will not want to miss.

Admission of a donation towards The Gympie Strings and the outreach of the church would be appreciated.