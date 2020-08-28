Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Family and friends of a mother-of-three accused of stabbing her husband to death have gathered outside court, as her case was mentioned.
Family and friends of a mother-of-three accused of stabbing her husband to death have gathered outside court, as her case was mentioned.
Crime

Woman faces court over husband’s stabbing death

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
28th Aug 2020 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The woman accused of stabbing her husband to death north of Brisbane on Thursday has appeared in court.

Jean Louise Herholdt of Murrumba Downs was mentioned in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

She did not apply for bail and was not taken from the watch house to the courtroom.

The court heard Ms Herholdt had only just returned to the watch house from hospital.

Ms Herholdt's case was adjourned until October.

Family and friends of the mother-of-three gathered outside court today, to showcase support.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Murrumba Downs mum in court over hubby's stabbing death

court crime domestic violence jean louise herholdt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health There have been three new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Schoolies has been cancelled, and new restrictions on gatherings on the Gold Coast

        Seven fire crews on hand at Rainbow Beach ‘hazard burn’

        Premium Content Seven fire crews on hand at Rainbow Beach ‘hazard burn’

        News The fire is burning at Carlo Circuit and Cooloola Drive.

        Young Gympie muso scores place in cutting edge project

        Premium Content Young Gympie muso scores place in cutting edge project

        News 5 young music acts are taking part in an online mentorship program designed to...

        SPOOKY SPOTS: Most haunted places in Heritage City

        Premium Content SPOOKY SPOTS: Most haunted places in Heritage City

        Offbeat Here are the creepiest places in Maryborough