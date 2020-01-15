Murray brutally trolls mum on Insta

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has brutally sledged his mother on Instagram, calling her a “mad old lady” after her social media gaffe.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has brutally sledged his mother on Instagram, calling her a “mad old lady” after her social media gaffe.

FORMER world No.1 Andy Murray has embarrassed his mother on social media after she made a common Instagram mistake.

Professional tennis coach Judy Murray wanted to upload a humorous image to her Instagram - a cluster of fruits spelling out the word "hello" with the caption, "How to say HELLO in mandarin".

However, Judy Murray forgot to crop the image, a frequent error made by those who didn't grow up with smartphones. The resulting square image cut out most of the letters, and the joke was ruined.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Judy's youngest son jumped on the opportunity to demean her mother, calling her a "mad old lady".

"Hi mum … you've done it again," Murray posted in the photo's comments.

"Instagram is a visual platform so if you post a picture with half the content cut out it doesn't work.

"You will get less likes and people will unfollow you, probably a wise decision on their part.

"This just looks like a few mandarins scattered on a table … I wouldn't want people to think you're a mad old lady.

"Please try and do better. Love from your baby boy.

"PS this is your final warning before I unfollow."

Judy Murray reposted the photo a few hours later, with corrected dimensions.

"I post part pictures regularly. This is especially for my younger son who always points out my shortcomings," the caption read.

The 60-year-old Scottish tennis coach was Britain's Fed Cup team captain from 2011 to 2016. She also appeared on popular BBC program Strictly Come Dancing as a contestant in 2014.

MURRAY TO TARGET WIMBLEDON

Andy Murray's one-time coach Alex Corretja believes the former world No.1 should focus on arriving at Wimbledon in peak condition following his latest injury setback.

The 32-year-old withdrew from this month's Australian Open with a pelvic injury sustained playing at the Davis Cup Finals in November, meaning he will have missed eight of the past ten grand slam tournaments.

Murray has made a remarkable recovery from having hip resurfacing surgery last January, winning the Antwerp title in only his seventh tournament since returning to action by beating Stan Wawrinka in September.

Corretja thinks Murray has made a sensible decision to skip the Australian Open, saying he needs to build his year around a specific target, which logically would be Wimbledon where he won the title in 2013 and 2016.

"He needs to prepare his season focusing on a goal, a big goal," Spaniard Corretja, who worked on and off with Murray from 2008-11, told Reuters.

"That might be Wimbledon or it could be the Olympics.

"But you can't just go through the season thinking you are going to win a few matches here and there, he needs to be ready.

"I think in five or six months time he will have had enough time to be ready and that's when Wimbledon comes. That will be the period I believe he will need to be in his best shape."

The predicament for Murray will be playing enough matches and avoiding injuries. Three-time grand slam champion Murray is expected to start his season in Montpellier next month.