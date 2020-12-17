Menu
Weapons found by police at a property in Durong near Murgon.
Murgon police discover guns hidden in wall during rural raid

Dominic Elsome
16th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
A RAID on a rural property has uncovered guns, drugs and ammo.

Police have charged a man following the discovery of drugs and several firearms during the execution of a search warrant at a Durong property on (December 15).

Detectives from Murgon CIB executed the search warrant at a Ridge Road property around 1:30pm, following an anonymous tip off from Crime Stoppers.

During the search police allegedly uncovered three firearms secreted in a wall, as well as a quantity of ammunition and two cannabis plants.

Detective Acting Inspector Jim Steginga of Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch said the result was a big success.

"The removal of firearms from anyone who is not authorised to possess them is incredibly important in protecting the safety of everyone in our community and I encouraged anyone with information with respect to any unlawful possession of firearms to contact Crime stoppers, which can be done anonymously if they wish," Insp Steginga

A 32-year-old Durong man has been charged with one count each of possess shortened firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon (Category A), producing dangerous drugs and authority need to use explosives.

He has been scheduled to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on January 2, 2021.

