Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
A man was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull in Murgon last night.
News

Murgon man in hospital after being ‘trampled’ by a bull

JOSH PRESTON
6th Mar 2021 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man had to be taken to hospital last night after he was reportedly attacked and trampled by a bull.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private address in Murgon last night at about 6.33pm, shortly after the man had been trampled.

QAS media sources said he was taken from the scene to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition, suffering from minor soft tissue injuries.

breaking news bull attack gympie news gympie region murgon news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Urgent recall for milk brand

    Urgent recall for milk brand
    • 6th Mar 2021 10:25 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured in 3m Hastings St fall

        Premium Content Man injured in 3m Hastings St fall

        News A man was injured in Noosa overnight when he fell about 3m in Hastings St.

        The million dollar properties selling after years on market

        Premium Content The million dollar properties selling after years on market

        Property BOOM: The five biggest sales in the Gympie region last month were worth more than...

        Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory

        Premium Content Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory

        Property Average house prices rise above $2 million in Coast suburb

        Man pleads guilty to Gympie shotgun rampage

        Premium Content Man pleads guilty to Gympie shotgun rampage

        Crime The 28-year-old Southside man will be sentenced after Easter