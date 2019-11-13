Menu
Danny Deacon
Murderer Danny Deacon to rot in jail

by CRAIG DUNLOP and HAYLEY SORENSEN
13th Nov 2019 1:13 PM
MURDERER Danny Deacon will stay in jail until at least 2036.

Legal sources confirmed to the NT News that the deadline for Deacon to file a last-ditch appeal lapsed on Friday without an application being made.

Deacon has now exhausted all legal avenues and will serve out the remainder of his 21 year 6 month non-parole period.

Now 49, Deacon in 2013 murdered his partner Carlie Sinclair and buried her in a tarp in a bush grave near Mulgara Rd, Berry Springs, where she lay undiscovered for 18 months.

 

Carlie Sinclair was killed by Danny Deacon. Picture: Supplied
Ms Sinclair's mother, Marlene Sinclair, said she was relieved the legal saga over her daughter's murder would not drag on longer.

"(The DPP) weren't expecting it to go any further," she said.

"I'm just glad to know it is finished."

"I just think the family will be able to move on and forget about him totally."

 

Danny Deacon during an interview with Channel 9 Darwin. Picture: Nine News Darwin/NT Supreme Court
She said the family was looking forward to Christmas without the possibility of having to endure another trial.

"He's locked away and that's great," she said.

"I'm just so glad that police were so good in bringing it all to a close and getting him.

"There are people around who have lost their kids and they never know what happened."

Deacon will be eligible for parole when he is 66.

In October the Court of Criminal Appeal rejected Deacon's argument that an elaborate "Mr Big" sting, which saw Deacon confess to undercover cops, was "oppressive", unfair and the evidence should never have been shown to a jury.

 

 

It took two years for the court to reject his appeal.

Deacon wanted a fresh trial, without any evidence of his multiple confessions.

At trial, Deacon admitted to choking Ms Sinclair to death at the depot of his concreting business on the corner of the Stuart Hwy and Ross Smith Dr at Parap, but claimed he was "provoked" and acted in a moment of "rage" when she said she planned to leave him.

