Crime

Dumped bag held anti-violence campaigner’s remains

by Aneeka Simonis
20th May 2019 1:51 PM
HUMAN remains found in Altona North a fortnight ago belonged to slain anti-violence campaigner, Tamara Farrell.

Police have confirmed the 31-year-old woman's remains were located in a bag found by railway workers near a creek on May 6.

Her badly burnt remains were located in bushland in Sale two days after she disappeared from her home near Ballarat on February 17.

Murder victim Tamara Farrell, 31, was dumped in bush near Sale, and near a creek in Altona North.
Murder victim Tamara Farrell, 31, was dumped in bush near Sale, and near a creek in Altona North.

 

Police speak to a man in Altona who was later taken away by detectives. Picture: Alex Coppel
Police speak to a man in Altona who was later taken away by detectives. Picture: Alex Coppel

 

Police swarmed at the property where a man, 22, and woman, 19, were later arrested over the disappearance of Tamara Farrell. Picture: Alex Coppel
Police swarmed at the property where a man, 22, and woman, 19, were later arrested over the disappearance of Tamara Farrell. Picture: Alex Coppel

 

The home where the pair were living. Picture: Alex Coppel
The home where the pair were living. Picture: Alex Coppel

 

Her childhood friends have been charged over her murder.

Shaye Kotiau, 22, was charged with murder and his sister, Kieahn, 19, has been charged with accessory to murder.

Ms Farrell frequently posted online about violence against women and issues relating to gender violence.

