Murder trial told ‘violent act of madness’ might explain death

Lindy Yvonne Williams has pleaded not guilty to murdering her de facto partner George Gerbic. Picture: Facebook

AN "INEXPLICABLE explosion" from a bad-tempered man might explain why he ended up dead and dismembered, a murder trial has heard.

George Gerbic's torso, with hands missing, was found in a fire beside a road near Gympie in September 2013.

His partner Lindy Yvonne Williams has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to interfering with a corpse.

Ms Williams, 60, was stuck in a quagmire of lies after the Tanawha man's horrific death, defence counsel Simon Lewis said on Wednesday.

The Crown alleged Ms Williams orchestrated a "pantomime" of deceit in months that passed before Mr Gerbic's remains were identified in July 2014.

Prosecutor Todd Fuller said this charade included multiple messages sent from a dead Mr Gerbic's email account to his relatives.

The "cold, manipulative, deceptive" purpose of these emails, Mr Fuller said, was to keep everyone thinking Mr Gerbic was alive.

But Mr Lewis said his client might have killed Mr Gerbic "accidentally or in a combination of self-defence and accidentally" and covered that up "because it's terrible."

The barrister referred to comments Mr Gerbic's former partner Robyn Watson made during the Brisbane Supreme Court trial.

Ms Watson described a violent outburst from Mr Gerbic.

And Mr Lewis said a "violent act of madness" by Mr Gerbic or "inexplicable explosion" might've preceded a fatal fight with Ms Williams.

The defence counsel said there was no dispute Ms Williams was involved in dismembering the body.

But Mr Lewis said "any number of reasons" other than murder could explain why Ms Williams did not call police immediately.

Mr Lewis also referred to a "bizarre" 2007 Woman's Day article, in which Ms Williams claimed to have been kidnapped.

Witness Janice Brennan told the court Ms Williams admitted making up the story.

"That indeed was very strange," Mr Lewis said.

But "that's a hell of a long way" from conjuring a murder cover-up, Mr Lewis said.

After Justice Peter Flanagan sums up the case, jurors will consider the evidence. -NewsRegional