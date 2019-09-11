Murder trial testimonies challenged

THE DEFENCE barrister of a man accused of murdering Michael McCabe has challenged the testimony of a key witness who told the court the man boasted about how he killed his victim.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters implored the jury on the second day of his closing address not to leave their "common sense at the door" when deciding the fate of his client Brent Malcolm Huxley in Townsville Supreme Court.

The prosecution allege Huxley killed Mr McCabe on or about August 15, 2015.

His body was found in a creek bed down an embankment off the side of Mount Spec Rd on September 17, 2015.

Mr Walters said the testimony given by witness Darren Hess that Huxley had admitted he "dropped a rock" on Mr McCabe was not reliable.

"He said he'd done a hit on a fella for $10,000, told me he dropped a rock on him and showed me his actions how he'd done it," Mr Hess told the court.

Mr Walters questioned Hess' version of events and said it was contradicted by the evidence given by his wife, as well as being influenced after reading a newspaper article about Huxley being charged.

Mr Walters reiterated the weight the jury should give to witness Candis Greer's evidence.

Ms Greer had testified that she was outside the Burnda St apartment in the backyard finishing off her cigarette when she heard "commotion" inside.

Upon entering the unit she saw Mr McCabe lying on the floor bloodied, with another man and her former partner Matthew Luke Horima Rewha standing near him.

Ms Greer said neither Huxley nor Leonie Maree Doyle were in the room when Mr McCabe was being kicked by another man.

Mr Walters said it was a more logical proposition that Mr McCabe's death was caused by the serious injuries he had sustained.

He cited the evidence given by forensic pathologist Professor Johan Duflou who said death could occur within hours for someone who had sustained fractures as severe as the ones found on Mr McCabe's skull.

"I don't think in this case you can make a determination of the instrument used to cause those injuries," Dr Duflou had testified.

Doyle is charged with being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

Rewha is charged with unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while in company. All three have pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues.