Police investigate the death of a man at a Pacific Haven Drive address.
Murder probe: Coast man dead after altercation

Carlie Walker
Stuart Fast
by and
3rd Apr 2021 4:32 PM | Updated: 6:35 PM
Fraser Coast Police are investigating the death of a man at a Pacific Haven Drive address, just outside Howard.

As of 5:30pm, officers were searching for clues at the cordoned off address and were dusting for prints around a blue car.

 

Officers were seen dusting a car for fingerprints at the scene. Picture: Stuart Fast
Initial investigations suggest a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman attended an address on Pacific Haven Drive just after 12pm where a physical altercation broke out between the pair and a 58-year-old male resident, according to police.

The 58-year-old man suffered a severe wound during the disturbance and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were also injured during the altercation and were transported to hospital.

It is believed all three people were known to each other.

Police at the scene said the investigation was in its early stage and was currently ongoing.

