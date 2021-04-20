Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police launch murder investigation as body found at Arundel home
Police launch murder investigation as body found at Arundel home
Crime

Murder probe after body found at Qld home

by Maddy Morwood
20th Apr 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a body was found at a Gold Coast home this morning.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

Authorities were called to Spikes Court at Arundel about 6.40am.

A crime scene has been established and police officers are doorknocking in the area.

Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith will provide an update on the investigation later this morning.

Originally published as Murder probe after body found at Coast home

More Stories

body editors picks gold coast murder probe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Times team passionate about your local news

        Premium Content Gympie Times team passionate about your local news

        News Here in our beautiful Gympie region, the people bringing you the news not only live and work locally but also genuinely want the best future for our region.

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Best and worst QLD mortgage postcodes revealed

        Property Revealed: Best and worst postcodes for mortgage repayments in QLD

        How this Gympie gamer turned his hobby into future career

        Premium Content How this Gympie gamer turned his hobby into future career

        News A Gympie gaming enthusiast is taking advantage of online university study to pursue...

        LIST: Everyone due in Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content LIST: Everyone due in Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News The men and women appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today: