Murder, mayhem and even some good news

MURDER has been the big news for weeks now around Gympie region, with some gruesome allegations among the details of how the crimes were committed and covered up.

This week we have seen added to the list animal cruelty, seen by many as a sign of what particular individuals might be capable of in their future dealings with people.

Even judges and police, accustomed to some of the gruesome realities of life and untimely death, must have been shocked at some of the horrible and horrifying things they have had to deal with this year.

Serious car crashes, threatening phone messages and the ever-frenzied world of politics... many might ask that age old question, "Where have all the good times gone?”

Well, here is something cheerful to think about.

We are in the depths of winter, which is a bit like spring or summer in most other parts of the industrialised democratic world. Very soon we will be experiencing that best time of year, spring, the Goldilocks season when it is not too cold and not too hot, but "just right” most of the time.

The Muster will be coming up soon, followed later in the spring, by the Mitchell Creek Rock 'n' Blues festival at Kandanga.

The by-election season seems to be over so there will be something in the news other than politicians trying to spin it all their way, until we get a real election or two.

And those upcoming real elections can change things, unlike some of the by-elections we have heard about recently.

If that is not good enough, a browse of overseas news should tell us we have very little to complain about, generally.

There was a time when half the world's population was starving, as indeed it still is.

But we are not among those victims of drought, war, soil exhaustion and over-population.

And when we complain that the major parties have lost touch and the minor parties are too disruptive, we might be grateful we are not suffering under dictatorship and that we have inconvenient elections instead of disastrous civil wars.

And did I mention the Muster?