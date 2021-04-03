Menu
Murder investigation underway after man wounded on Coast

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Apr 2021 4:32 PM
A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a man at Pacific Haven on Saturday.

Initial investigations suggest a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman attended an address on Pacific Haven Drive just after 12pm where a physical altercation broke out between the pair and a 58-year-old male resident, according to police.

The 58-year-old man suffered a severe wound during the disturbance and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were also injured during the altercation and were transported to hospital.

It is believed all three people were known to each other.

murder
Fraser Coast Chronicle

