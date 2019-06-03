Murder charges dropped over alleged unit-block arson

SIX attempted murder charges against a woman accused of setting fire to her own Brisbane unit in 2017 have been dropped by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

April Renea Bornen was charged with 17 offences, including arson and six attempted murder charges, after a fire at a Comer St, Coopers Plains unit building in 2017.

April Bornen tried to burn down an apartment block, this is it 14 Comer st at cooper Plains. Pic Annette Dew

Bornen, who has been in custody since being charged, was granted bail under a series of conditions today.

The fire was allegedly started in the unit where Bornen, then 26, lived, on September 23, 2017.

The eight-unit building, where children, a disabled person and a pregnant woman were living, was evacuated. No one was injured.

Brisbane Magistrates Court was told the Crown was entering no evidence in relation to the six attempted murder charges.

Bornen's defence solicitor tendered a psychiatric report.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Terry Gardiner dismissed the attempted murder charges and remanded Bornen, who appeared from prison via video link, on bail.

She was ordered to live at a Yamanto address, report to police, not leave the State without permission, not apply for a passport or go near an international departure point.

Bornen also was ordered not to go to Cromer St, Coopers Plains or have any contact with Crown witnesses in the arson case.

He case was adjourned until July 1.