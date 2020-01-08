Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a man will be charged with murder following a death at Ballina in December.
Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a man will be charged with murder following a death at Ballina in December. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of teen charged over Ballina death

Javier Encalada
by
8th Jan 2020 10:24 AM | Updated: 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man from Mt Druitt in Sydney will be charged with murder over the death of East Lismore man Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The 24-year-old was taken off life support at Gold Coast University Hospital on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an alleged attack in Ballina.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Tancred.

Police today arrested an 18-year-old at Tweed Heads West and he is expected to be charged later today with murder and assault occasioning death.

He was refused bail and will face Tweed Heads court today.

Another 22-year-old man from Ballina was charged with affray.

Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a man will be charged with murder following a death at Ballina in December.
Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said a man will be charged with murder following a death at Ballina in December. Marc Stapelberg

Richmond Police District Chief Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said more people were expected to be charged with affray and other offences in the coming days regarding this matter.

Following extensive inquiries, about 6.30am today, detectives attended a home on Cupania Court, Tweed Heads West, and arrested the 18-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with murder and assault occasioning death.

Investigations are continuing, with police expecting further arrests.

crime jesse vilkelis-curas murder northern rivers crime richmond police district violence
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How these Gympie vets are helping fire-hit animals in Victoria

        premium_icon How these Gympie vets are helping fire-hit animals in...

        News Two Gympie vets are doing all they can to assist wildlife amid recent reports that millions and millions of animals have been killed in Australia’s bushfire crisis.

        Koalas saved after close call with deadly disease near Gympie

        premium_icon Koalas saved after close call with deadly disease near...

        News Three koalas have been saved and hundreds more rescued after contracting a deadly...

        Man jailed for trying to steal groceries from Woolies

        premium_icon Man jailed for trying to steal groceries from Woolies

        Crime A man has received jail time for attempting to steal a trolley full of groceries...

        ‘Perfect storm’ for more fuel pump pain

        premium_icon ‘Perfect storm’ for more fuel pump pain

        News Iraq drone strike, fuel cycle to take petrol to near-record highs