Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, went missing in early 2017.
Crime

Murder charge over Brisbane man’s disappearance

by Robyn Wuth, AAP
6th Dec 2019 2:21 PM
THE trial of a man accused of murdering a man and burying his body in a pine forest north of Brisbane is underway in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Robert Vincenzo Boscaino has pleaded not guilty to murdering Samuel Hunter Thompson, 22, on March 7, 2017.

The Crown rejected Boscaino's attempt to plead guilty to an alternative charge of being an accessory after the fact of murder.

He has pleaded guilty to a separate charge of interfering with a corpse.

A second man, Ashley Dyball, also charged with murder and interfering with a corpse is yet to face trial.

The jury trial has been set down for 10 days with prosecutors to call 38 witnesses.

