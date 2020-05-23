Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a ute on Wednesday.
A man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a ute on Wednesday.
Crime

Murder charge after motorcyclist hit by car

23rd May 2020 10:54 AM

A Victorian man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck by a ute.

The 24-year-old motorbike rider from Werribee was hit and killed on Wednesday at Maddingley, between Melbourne and Ballarat.

A 31-year-old Pentland Hills man, believed to be known to the rider and who allegedly left the scene on foot, was charged with murder on Friday night.

He's in custody and due to face court in Ballarat on Monday.

Police said the ute driver, a 36-year-old Dandenong man and a 28-year-old passenger from Pentland Hills had both stayed at the scene after the crash.

Originally published as Murder charge after Vic motorcyclist hit

murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Life has been a little lonely and frustrating in isolation’

        premium_icon ‘Life has been a little lonely and frustrating in isolation’

        News Some Gympie folk have loved it, some have hated it, but as more got out and about this week, they shared what they’d been going through

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV $10 streaming service launches in Australia

        Four complaints, one month: new council under fire

        premium_icon Four complaints, one month: new council under fire

        News Is there a target on the new council's back?

        Council’s car perks under the microscope

        premium_icon Council’s car perks under the microscope

        News Calls for Gympie council to ‘claim mileage like the rest of us’