Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
Crime

Murder charge after taxi rank fight

by Darren Cartwright
19th Dec 2020 1:04 PM

A man is facing a murder charge following an early morning altercation at a taxi rank that left another man dead in north Queensland.

A verbal dispute occurred at 2.20am on Saturday at a cab rank on Edith Street, Innisfail, police said.

It then escalated into a fight with one of the men allegedly punching the other to the side of his head multiple times.

The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.
The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.

A 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Police have since charged a 30-year-old Innisfail man with murder.

He appeared in Innisfail Magistrates Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody, police said.

He is due to reappear at court on January 11.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Murder charge after taxi rank fight

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        23yo in jail after hitting girlfriend so hard her nose bled

        Premium Content 23yo in jail after hitting girlfriend so hard her nose bled

        News The Gympie man with a history of hitting women, was convicted of six crimes and will spend Christmas in jail

        Gympie region acreage prices surge by almost 50%

        Premium Content Gympie region acreage prices surge by almost 50%

        News House and land prices have both gone up significantly in the past five years, with...

        Petition against Gympie council’s law repeal cracks 26k

        Premium Content Petition against Gympie council’s law repeal cracks 26k

        News An online petition asking for the State Government to step in and stop a repeal of...

        IN MEMORY: 13 people we lost on Gympie roads this year

        Premium Content IN MEMORY: 13 people we lost on Gympie roads this year

        News We remember the 13 people who will not be coming home to spend Christmas with their...