Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police have charged a woman with murder following the death of a man in Alexandra Hills.
Queensland Police have charged a woman with murder following the death of a man in Alexandra Hills.
Crime

Murder charge after bayside death

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Aug 2020 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of an elderly man in a bayside suburb near Brisbane last week.

The arrest comes after investigations from detectives following the 64-year-old man's death in Alexandra Hills on Friday, August 14.

Police were called to an address on Jasmine St around 10.30am after the man was found dead before a crime scene was declared and an investigation was launched.

A 66-year-old Alexandra Hills woman has today been charged with murder domestic violence and will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations are continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
domestic violence editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        Premium Content Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        News Feuds about love affairs, a scissor assault sparked by a disused pool; a seven-year battle over a poinciana tree. Meet southeast Queensland's neighbours from hell.

        BREAKING: Unit gutted by fire in inner Gympie

        Premium Content BREAKING: Unit gutted by fire in inner Gympie

        News Neighbours wake to smoke alarms at 3.30am, fire crews take almost an hour to get a...

        Woman took tomahawk to boyfriend’s car after he bit her

        Premium Content Woman took tomahawk to boyfriend’s car after he bit her

        News The woman smashed his car windows with the axe after he bit her on the face during...

        $1b megafactory, property boom and impending land shortage

        Premium Content $1b megafactory, property boom and impending land shortage

        News Victorians are buying up local properties “sight unseen”