Sam Price-Purcell vanished in 2015.
Murder case awaits disclosure of CCC material

Peter Hardwick
by
11th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
LEGAL representatives for one of two men charged with the murder of missing man Sam Price-Purcell were awaiting material from the CCC before the case could progress, a Toowoomba court has heard.

Leyburn man Michael Jay Evans, 37, and Owen James Harris, 31, of Roma, are each charged with murder arising from the disappearance of Mr Price-Purcell who vanished in 2015.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Kyna Morrice, for Harris, told Toowoomba Magistrates Court today that she was waiting for disclosure of material from the CCC.

It was envisaged that the defence would make a request for a committal hearing with cross examination of certain witnesses but an application for that couldn't be done until the material was received from the CCC, she said.

Ms Morice asked for a one month adjournment "to keep the matter progressing".

Mr Price-Purcell was 28 when he vanished.

His body has never been found and there has been no activity with his bank accounts.

Police claim Evans had admitted to police he picked up Mr Price-Purcell in a yellow car and was seen with him on February 16, 2015.

Neither of the accused has been required to enter a plea to their respective charges and both remain in custody.

Magistrate Robbie Davies adjourned Harris's case for mention back in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on January 15.

Evans's case is due back in the same court for committal hearing on January 29.

