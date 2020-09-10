Murder, assault, drug accused: The week that was in Gympie court

THE WEEK THAT WAS: (Clockwise from top left) Wade Joel Sangwell, who allegedly assaulted a man in Tiaro, walks from court, Steven James Glassop is on trial for sexual assault, Kirra McLoughlin who died suspiciously and alleged murder victim Tylor Bell.

NUMEROUS people have been through Gympie courts in the past seven days, with up to 50 due in court some days.

District Court sittings, where serious criminal offences are dealt with began in Gympie on Monday, running alongside Gympie Magistrates Court that runs all year round.

Accused murderers, sexual assaulters and drug users have all faced Gympie courts this week - here are the details of those cases:

Stabbing victim Tylor Bell

Pathology report completed in deadly Gympie stabbing case

THE man accused of killing a Gympie father-of-five will be back in court at the end of the month following another adjournment of his case.

Alex Robert Smart, 27, is accused of murdering Tylor "TJ" Bell after an alleged daylight stabbing at the intersection of Monkland St and the Bruce Highway in September last year.

Man accused of smashing partner's head against car window

A GYMPIE man who allegedly smashed his partner's head against a car window in the middle of an argument will remain stuck behind bars until the matter is resolved.

Steven James Glassop is charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. Picture: Facebook

G ympie man accused of gross act with sleeping teen

THE trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager while she slept is underway in Gympie District Court.

36 key points from the coronial inquest into Kirra's death

THE three-day coronial inquest into the suspicious July 2014 death of 27-year-old Gympie region mother Kirra McLoughlin uncovered a huge amount of information, recollections and accusations through testimonies given by nearly 30 witnesses.

Kirra McLoughlin.

Tin Can Bay man caught with drugs in his sock jailed

A TIN Can Bay man will spend the next two years in jail after he was caught with multiple illegal prescription and hard drugs.

Woman steals from Southside store 5 times in one day

A SOUTHSIDE woman's shoplifting spree was labelled as "doomed to fail" after she swiped almost $600 in cosmetics from a store where the staff knew her by name.

Malouf Pharmacy Southside

Jealous, psychotic ex threatens to cut woman's head off

A PSYCHOTICALLY delusional Kilkivan man who harassed his ex-partner by posing as fake people and calling her excessively will spend the next 18 months under the threat of jail.

Club 88 assault on woman lands young father in court

A GYMPIE region father who pushed a woman into a table at a nightclub has avoided more serious punishment after it emerged the story the victim told police differed to what happened.

Dad drove with meth in saliva, but he's 'not a drug user'

A GYMPIE magistrate told a 44-year-old father who was caught driving with meth and marijuana in his saliva that smoking meth was "not a good look" for somebody his age.

John Edward Featherstone is charged with unlawfully gaining the benefit of $120,000 in an alleged Glanmire crime in 2016.

$120k Gympie fraud case back in court

A FRAUD case involving $120,000 that was delayed in Gympie District Court in July is due to return to court this week. A 63-year-old Rockhampton man is charged with fraudulently gaining thousands of dollars in Gympie.

Close to home crimes in Maryborugh Court:

PARK ATTACK: Man faces court over life-threatening assault

A MAN accused of a violent assault in Tiaro, that left another man in an induced coma, has faced Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Wade Joel Sangwell, 30, was facing one charge of grievous bodily harm when he appeared in court.

Crash victim's daughter sees driver face M'boro court

A CRASH victim's daughter sat in court as the man who allegedly killed Glenwood couple Lindsay and Robyn Jensen in a Gunalda crash appeared.

What's happening today in court:

The people facing serious charges in Gympie court today

THE following people are today facing Gympie District Court which is sitting in Gympie this week and next week and is where serious criminal offences are heard:

5 people face Gympie Magistrates Court today

THE following people are facing Gympie Magistrates Court today, Thursday September 10, 2020:

