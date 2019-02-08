Menu
Nathan Wiseman's family
Crime

Murder after Boxing Day drinking session

John Weekes
by
8th Feb 2019 12:31 PM
ROBERT John Nott has been found guilty of murdering 21-year-old Nathan Wiseman.

Jurors delivered their verdict early on Friday afternoon after a two-week trial.

Nott, 41, pleaded not guilty to murder.

He showed no emotion as the jury announced its verdict.

Asked if he had anything to say after the verdict, he said "no".

He will be sentenced shortly.

Mr Wiseman, 21, died in the Tewantin stabbing in the early hours of December 27, 2015.

During the trial, Brisbane Supreme Court heard Mr Wiseman met Nott and Nott's friend Leeanne Berghofer on Boxing Day.

The trio drank together before witnesses in the Hilton Esplanade area near Noosa Marina heard fighting and yelling.

Mr Wiseman was stabbed in the heart and neck, his jugular severed.

Prosecutor Danny Boyle said key issues for jurors included the "vulnerable positioning" of wounds in Mr Wiseman's heart and throat area.

He urged jurors to consider the force of the stabbing, and whether the older man's jealousy about female friend Leeanne Berghofer was a motive.

Nott told police the much younger man attacked him and he stabbed Mr Wiseman to stop the onslaught.

He said he was shocked "a little bit of aggression on the wine would lead to some young bloke's death".

But Nott also told police he was jealous when Mr Wiseman was "getting quite friendly" towards Ms Berghofer.

"Every time I turned me back - that's when he attacked me," Mr Nott told police.

"I feel remorse for this man's family. I really did not want this to pan out like this." -NewsRegional

