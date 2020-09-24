ONE of two men accused of stabbing a Beenleigh father in Surfers Paradise is "in a world of shock" according to his lawyer.

Pimpama man Jye Sebastian Webb-Italia appeared to move slowly, wearing a maroon prison jumper and blue shorts when he appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Webb-Italia, 18, and Jarod James Miller, 21, are both charged with murder and three counts of common assault after the death of 27-year-old father Raymond Harris in Surfers Paradise on Wednesday night.

Webb-Italia's lawyers Rodney Keyte, of TWC Lawyers, said outside of court his client was in "a world of shock right now".

Mr Keyte said the allegations put forward by police were "murky".

"One of the issues is that they can't really describe who has stabbed or slashed the victim," he said.

Jarod James Miller and Jye Sebastian Webb-Italia.

Mr Keyte said there were "holes" in the allegations and a weapon had not been found.

Webb-Italia's matter was adjourned until October 15.

Earlier, Webb-Italia's co-accused Miller also appeared in Southport Magistrates Court.

Wearing a loose white smock, the 21-year-old Tinana man spent the appearance staring at the ground.

He has facial tattoos on each side of his face with the letters BR.

He did not say a word and he had no supporters in the court.

Magistrate Kerry Magee adjourned the matter to October 15.

Miller is expected to appear via videolink. But the videolink will be cancelled if he gets legal representation.

Miller is making a Legal Aid application.

Originally published as Murder accused 'in a world of shock'