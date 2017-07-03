Mural a new view for mowing centre after 43 years

Mowing mural: The Gympie Mower Centre has a new view, thanks to a few cans of paint and a travelling artist.

A FEW cans of paint and a travelling artist have given the Honnerys a new view after 43 years, transforming a faded wall near their shop into a work of art.

Owners of the Gympie Mower Centre, Robyn and Ross Honnery were approached by artist James Ellis about brightening up the weathered white wall next to the store.

Mrs Honnery said the offer was easy to accept.

"I said to Ross it needs painting anyway, go for it," she said.

Unsure about Mr Ellis' original suggestion of a portrait, they soon reached an accord on something in tune with their business.

Once the subject had been set, Mrs Honnery was amazed at the swiftness of Mr Ellis' work.

"He started at 8.10 in the morning and finished by quarter to three in the afternoon," Mrs Honnery said.

"The guy's obviously very talented."

Gympie Mowing Centre owners Robyn and Ross Honnery in front of the new mural on their wall painted by James Ellis (not pictured). Scott Kovacevic

While Mr Ellis did most of the work himself with a roller, spray cans and the occasional brush, he was not averse to receiving a little help from his friends.

"He got Ross to hold a milk crate and he outlined around it to give him guidelines" she said.

"The way he did it was just quite unique."

When the wall was finished, however, the Honnerys quickly found the job was not yet over.

"The toilet looked terrible so he decided to do that as well," she said.

Mrs Honnery said the mural was a vast improvement over what had been there before.

"It's far better than just looking at a half dirty looking wall that needed painting," she said.

"I think it's fantastic."

It was also likely Gympie has not seen the last of Mr Ellis' work either, who has previously finished work near Mama Dees, Goodyear Jewellers and the Indigenous centre near Unearthed.

"He has had a few people who asked while he was doing it if he could do something for them."