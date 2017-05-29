Mungar Rd bridge to be closed for annual inspection

Motorists using Mungar Rd will be diverted on Wednesday as the Mary River Bridge is closed for annual inspection.

Weather permitting, the bridge will be temporarily blocked to traffic between 9am and 3pm on May 31.

Wide Bay Burnett District Director Stephen Mallows said the inspection had been programmed to occur outside of peak periods to minimise impacts to locals.

"Variable message signs have been put in place advising motorists of the upcoming bridge closure,” Mr Mallows said.

"Access for motorists who live on the western side of the bridge will be available via the Bruce Hwy and Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.”

Mr Mallows thanked the local community in advance for its understanding and cooperation while the inspection was completed.

"We understand the inconvenience any closure of this bridge has on the community and will complete the inspection as quickly as possible,” he said.

If you require further information, please contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 during business hours or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.