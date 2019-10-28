Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ryan died on Tuesday after being stabbed multiple times. Police have launched a homicide investigation.
Gary Ryan died on Tuesday after being stabbed multiple times. Police have launched a homicide investigation.
Crime

Trevor Spencer denies killing Gary Ryan in 'murder' case

Danielle Buckley
28th Oct 2019 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY has been told that one of the men charged with killing a Central Queensland man should be found guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

Trevor Spencer and Stephen Peter Crump stand accused of murdering Mr Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

Mr Crump, of Rockhampton, and Mr Spencer, of Dubbo, are on trial in Brisbane Supreme Court and both have pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder.

Mr Spencer pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but the Crown did not accept the lesser plea.

Defence barrister Tony Kimmins told the court that while Mr Spencer was present he did not inflict any blows to Mr Ryan.

"You will find that here today that he was guilty as a party to an unlawful killing," Mr Kimmins said.

"But the primary focus here is this that as to whether the Crown establish beyond reasonable doubt that he was a party to murder …"

Mr Kimmins reminded the jury that the Crown's case against Mr Spencer should not be confused with the case against Mr Crump.

"Despite the fact that there will be one trial going on for the next week or two here there are in fact two trials running at the same time," he said.

"A lot of the evidence will overlap … but there are specific areas that … have to be treated very very carefully by you."

Crown prosecutor Daniel Boyle has told the court that Mr Ryan's mother and 15-year-old daughter were at home at the time of the brutal murder.

The trial continues under Justice Martin Burns. - NewsRegional

court crime crump gary ryan manslaughter murder trevor spencer trial
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Firies rush to scene of garage fire

    premium_icon Firies rush to scene of garage fire

    News Police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire at Jones Hill.

    St Pat’s top achievers take stage

    premium_icon St Pat’s top achievers take stage

    News St Patrick College’s brightest stars shine at awards night.

    Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    premium_icon Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    Crime A teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student at a primary school.

    Toolara Forest fire out after 10 crews battle blaze

    premium_icon Toolara Forest fire out after 10 crews battle blaze

    News A VEGETATION fire at Toolara Forest, just northeast of Gympie, kept emergency...