Mundine reveals eye-watering riches

Anthony Mundine isn’t stepping back into the ring for money — that much is obvious when you see how much he’s made in the boxing game.

Australia loves a comeback but Anthony Mundine has taken things to John Farnham-esque levels of late.

The former NRL star turned boxer has been urged by all corners of the fight family to ditch the gloves for good but just can't bring himself to say goodbye.

We thought he was finally done when he copped a hammering at the hands of Jeff Horn in late 2018 but a loss to John Wayne Parr in 2019 is being followed by a clash against Michael Zerafa in March.

Mundine is 45 and has lost four of his past five bouts. He has nothing to prove and many are convinced all he is doing is endangering his health by refusing to make good on multiple promises to retire.

So why is he fighting? For the money?

Not according to The Man, who has amassed a staggering amount of cash since walking away from rugby league at the peak of his powers in 2000 to chase his boxing dream.

Plenty of fighters keep subjecting themselves to punishment in the pursuit of a payday but Mundine has other motivations, having already set himself up for life.

"We worked it out the other day that I've made $34 million from boxing and I've invested pretty well," Mundine told the Daily Mail.

"I own five houses and four boarding houses in Sydney that I rent out to tenants.

"I don't need to do anything for the money."

If his bank balance is full, thanks to some savvy investment moves, then why the desire to keep getting punched in the face?

Especially by Zerafa, a 28-year-old who engaged in two brutal, bloody wars with Horn in 2019 - winning the first bout in August before losing the rematch in December.

"Because I want to go out a winner. That's what I deserve," Mundine, a former WBA super middleweight and IBO middleweight champion, said. "I'll shock the world when I knock this cat out.

"I've still got what it takes.

"My legacy will never be spoilt. What I did was unprecedented. No one has done what I've done, and it probably won't ever be done again.'

"To conquer the sport I grew up on, and then to change sports and go to the heights I did in my second sport just doesn't happen.

"To get to the top of boxing, which is one of the most gruelling sports there is, and to do it in rugby league too … not too many people play rugby league around the world, but it's a battlefield man."

