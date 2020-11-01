Mum’s viral rant at school email

As someone who has almost suffered a mental breakdown over just how fast a few dozen emails can multiply faster than a fluffle of bunnies that have just chewed their way through a box of Viagra, I agree that unnecessary emails are not cool.

If someone replies to your emailed question with an answer, there is no reason to send back another one saying "thanks" or *shock horror* a one-lettered "K" response.

The privilege of having email access to someone should not be squandered with lazy bullsh*t that fills their brain.

That said, if emails are your nemesis, it's also on yourself to gain some personal control and (wait for it …) JUST DON'T CHECK THEM!

Which leads us to a similar rant that one mum has posted to Mumsnet after receiving an email from her child's school.

EMAILING OUTSIDE OF HOURS

"We've had a message from DCs' (darling children's) primary school respectfully asking parents to only email the head and class teachers between 8.30-5.30 on school days and not during the evenings/weekends/holidays, for staff wellbeing reasons," the woman wrote in her post.

The message called for teachers to have their downtime protected, as they deserve, but is that really reasonable?

"I work in a job where I don't always have access to a phone/computer during the working day and so, on the rare occasion that I need to contact a teacher, I tend to email in the evening at home or first thing before I get ready to leave," she continued.

"Obviously I don't expect them to reply out of working hours, or even to read it there and then, but I had never considered that it would be intrusive."

She went on to say that in her own job, she receives emails at any time of the day and night, and they just sit in her inbox until she's working again.

She said, "Surely if it/'s impacting on their downtime so much, then they should just not check their emails in the evening and turn off notifications, etc."

PARENTS' OPINIONS

Most parents agreed the school's request was rather ridiculous.

"Email is electronic mail," pointed out one person. "You write when you write and they open it when they open it. It's like specifying that I can only send a postcard during work hours. Their lack of boundaries isn't your problem."

Another said her daughter's teacher has a signature that says, "I have sent this email at a time convenient to me, please reply at a time convenient to you," which she says is "entirely reasonable" to her.

Some people suggested that maybe the school had a point, although they may have gone the wrong way about conveying their message.

"I think the problem is the parents who are not like you and who expect instant responses and get cranky when they don't get them," wrote one person. "My kids' school has a policy that teachers are only expected to respond during business hours and IMO (in my opinion) that's a better way of presenting it."

Another teacher, who works four days week said due to COVID, she is required to stay on top of emails outside of working hours, "I'm part time - four days, but have to check today, tomorrow, Sunday about any positive cases in my bubble so I can start isolation if needed.

"Three in my class were awaiting results yesterday. Last Friday I had one awaiting a result and so on. It's constant communication at a very anxious time for many in school."

While the school did say it was to do with the mental wellbeing of its teachers, she kind of does have a point. But is it up to the parents to change their behaviour, or is it time for the school to put some other form of communication in place for COVID-related notifications?

