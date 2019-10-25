Menu
The note was posted on a local Facebook page. Picture: Facebook - Macarthur Notice Board.
Parenting

Mum’s savage note over school lunches

by Adrianna Zappavigna
25th Oct 2019 8:30 PM

A Sydney mum has been left outraged after her daughter's lunch was criticised by her teacher, lashing out in a handwritten note.

The disgruntled parent wrote a not-so-subtle note for her child's teacher this morning, and sent her off to school with it. But not before she'd shared a snap of it on a local Facebook page.

"Unless you are going to 'pay' $$$ for my child's packed lunch and supply her with a drink, then please keep your opinions to yourself and stop telling my child what she can or can't have in her lunch box!" the note read.

The note was posted on a local Facebook page. Picture: Facebook — Macarthur Notice Board.
Users were keen to know what exactly what the teacher disapproved of, though most assumed it was the bottle of Apple Raspberry Cordial pictured (hence the arrows drawn beneath it).

In which case, some parents thought the teacher had a fair point. But the child's mum was quick to clarify.

‘It actually wasn't even cordial, it was water with two hydrolyte (sic) in it.’ Picture: Facebook — Macarthur Notice Board.
The note had Facebook users divided; some parents were quick to defend the mother saying they could relate to having "fussy kids".

‘This thread is mum shaming at its finest,’ commented one user. Picture: Facebook — Macarthur Notice Board.
Several users also attempted to defend the teacher, arguing that she was just doing her job as healthy eating is also a "part of the curriculum."

 

‘I think this mum just took it too personally …’ one user concluded. Picture: Facebook — Macarthur Notice Board.
Others accused the woman posting the note hoping for "validation," while some simply said it made her look like "a jerk."

 

‘How about if you have a problem you go to talk to your child's teacher like an adult would,’ one user commented. Picture: Facebook — Macarthur Notice Board.
‘Many other different ways to approach this situation rather than posting it here,’ a user criticised. Picture: Facebook — Macarthur Notice Board.
The post comes ahead of World Teachers' Day tomorrow, an annual day dedicated to celebrating teachers and their contribution to our communities.

And while some parents insist teachers are there to teach - not to police lunch boxes - they are required to enforce the school's food policies.

Most schools have food policies to cater for children with allergies and to teach students about a healthy lifestyle with nutritious canteen options, nut-free zones, and nude-food lunch boxes.

Another mother angrily advised teachers to ‘stick to educating in the classroom.’ Picture: Facebook — Macarthur Notice Board.
