Mum’s illegal dash to watchhouse to help arrested son

Jodie Sherie Knowles got into trouble behind the wheel when she tried to help her arrested son. Photo: Facebook

A MOTHER who drove on a disqualified licence to help her son who had been arrested ended up in trouble with the law herself.

Jodie Sherie Knowles, 51 of Caloundra was picked up driving a Commodore in Oconnell St just 100m from the Gympie Police Station for driving on a court-ordered disqualified licence.

She had been contacted by her son who had been arrested and asked her to look after his house and bring some belongings to the police station.

When she did on July 16 this year just before 9am she was caught - with police walking the woman to the police station to charge her.

Mrs Knowles’ lawyer said her client, who suffered from various health problems, was remorseful and accepted that she should not have been driving at the time.

Magistrate Callaghan told the woman in Gympie Magistrates Court this week the court had to stand behind the orders it made and disqualified the woman from driving for two years.

He warned her not to drive in that time or she risked imprisonment.

Knowles was also fined $600.