Amanda Witcherly was devastated when she found out the markings on the road had been spray painted over.
News

Mum’s hearthbreak when she goes to son’s crash memorial

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
10th Oct 2019 5:46 PM | Updated: 11th Oct 2019 9:50 AM
ON EASTER Sunday Amanda Witcherly lost her 23-year-old son Patrick.

Last month the family celebrated what would have been his 24th birthday, and now Amanda and her loved ones are grieving for him again.

Amanda and her family religiously visit the spot at the intersection of Childers Rd and Kingswood Way where it was reported Patrick had been hit by a car.

 

Patrick Witcherley.
Patrick Witcherley.

 

But after visiting the memorial site at 10am on Wednesday, Ms Witcherly was devastated to find the markings on the road had been painted over with black spray paint. She said the spraying was not done by police or believed to have been by by local authorities.

"We go out every Sunday after church and visit him, and also if we're having a rough day we'll chat to him and take some fresh flowers to his memorial," she said.

"I was taking out some new flowers and didn't see the markings and thought maybe I just didn't see them, and I got out and looked and I was just sobbing and sobbing when I saw they were gone.

"It's like living it all over again, it's just not right."

Ms Witcherly said for Patrick's 13-year-old sister Shainia the markings represented the last place he was.

"Going out there means the world to us," she said.

"We have family coming at the end of the month who didn't get to see the dots."

childers rd fatal crash
Bundaberg News Mail

