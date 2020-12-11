Mum's 'overwhelming' Christmas presents haul

A mum of three has split the internet after showing off the “overwhelming” amount of presents she got her kids for Christmas.

A mum of three has split the internet after showing off the “overwhelming” amount of presents she got her kids for Christmas.

A British mum has sparked a furious debate after showing off her children's Christmas haul online.

Each year Emma Tapping, from the Isle of Man, showers her three children Mia, Ella and Tatum with hundreds of gifts.

In a video posted to TikTok that has been viewed more than 2.2 million times, Emma shows off this year's haul - and it looks to be her biggest yet.

The Christmas-mad mum pans the camera around her living room, showing hundreds of presents scattered everywhere, even piled on top of the tree.

RELATED: Why mum spends thousands on children's Christmas presents

Emma Tapping has shown off her presents haul in a now-viral TikTok.

In the caption, which has since been deleted, Emma writes: "I do not feel bad for spoiling my family at Christmas.

"I do not listen to people telling me what to do, what to post or their opinions. I hope you ALL have a magical Christmas."

The video got more than 40,000 comments, with people divided over Emma's extravagant present haul, with one person labelling it "overwhelming".

Some people thought there was nothing wrong with the many presents as long as she wasn't spending more than she could afford.

The hundreds of presents have been labelled ‘overwhelming’.

"I'm a little jealous, but you're a great mum," one person wrote.

"If she can afford to do things like this for HER kids then she has every right to. If you can't afford it it's not her fault," another commented.

However other commenters didn't agree, arguing it was "greedy" and Enna should "remember Christmas is not just about presents".

"Must be nice … I'm sorry am I the only one who thinks this is a bit much?" one person asked, while another commented that she should "have some compassion, be humble".

"It's the being greedy for me," another comment said.

But others were simply more concerned with the practical side of having this many Christmas presents.

Emma admits she does “go overboard”.

"The first thing I thought of is how she HID ALL OF THOSE GIFTS before wrapping them," one commented.

"All I can think about is how long it took to wrap that," another said.

Emma's epic Christmas haul first went viral back in 2015 when she admitted to spending thousands of dollars on gifts for her children.

The mum said in 2016 that she loves "seeing their faces when I give them gifts" and she does "go overboard at Christmas".

Each year she posts a photo of her Christmas tree present haul.

"If you ask me do I spoil my kids, I would say at Christmas yeah I do, but I don't spoil them throughout the year. They get their necessities, their school uniforms, the things that they need, but we don't go on holidays abroad, they don't go on big shopping sprees - anything they want they get it for Christmas," she said.

"When it first happened I felt like I had to stick up for the kids. I felt like I had to justify what I was doing. Now I couldn't give a toss what anyone thinks.

"It's not going to change the way I do things, and if they don't like it, it's a good job I'm not their mum."

Originally published as Mum's 'greedy' gift haul divides