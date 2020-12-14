Mum’s expletive outburst detailed as daughter sent to prison

A MOTHER who witnessed her daughter being denied bail has gone on an expletive spree at a magistrate before storming out of court and continuing to yell abuse down the street.

Kim Davidson appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, after she was charged with public nuisance on November 30.

Davidson pleaded guilty after she made a scene in the court and in the street outside after her daughter, Amber Shrowan, was refused bail in court that day.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said a number of people were present in the court precinct at the time Davidson yelled obscenities and witnessed her continuing to do so as she walked down the road.

Magistrate Graham Lee who was presiding over the court on November 30, said "I could hear you from here".

Davidson apologised to the court and said she could not control her actions as her daughter had just been sent to prison.

Mr Lee described the outburst as "disgusting".

He fined Davidson $600, no conviction was recorded