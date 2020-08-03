Mum wrestles knife off son after he slashes brother

Karn Elsley pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore District Court on Monday.

A man who escalated a fight with his brother by slashing his leg with a kitchen knife has improved since taking medication, a court has heard.

Maroochydore District Court heard an argument between Karn William Elsley, 22, and his younger brother, 19 escalated when Elsley grabbed a kitchen knife.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court the altercation happened at their mother’s house on June 19 last year.

“This culminated in the defendant getting a knife from the kitchen and then he swung it and it hit his brother’s left thigh,” he said.

“The knife was then wrestled off the defendant by their mother.”

Mr Cook told the court the victim was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for his injuries.

The court heard that the victim had a 4-5cm deep wound from the knife which was washed out and closed with four stitches.

“Of course, the aggravating features are that he's escalated an argument by the introduction of a weapon,” Mr Cook said.

Mr Cook told the court Elsley had been very cooperative with police and made full admissions.

The court heard Elsley’s brother was reluctant to make a complaint to police but his victim impact statement revealed that while the incident had a negative impact on him, he had sympathy towards his brother.

Elsley’s barrister Mark Dixon told the court at the time of the offence Elsley had not been taking his medication for schizophrenia.

“The wound itself has been described as superficial,” he said.

“His admissions show right from the outset he was very remorseful for what had happened.”

The court heard Elsley had resumed taking medication for his mental health issues.

“He describes it as ‘life changing’ and his mother acknowledges that he is a completely different person now than what he was at the time these offences occurred,” Mr Dixon said.

“He exhibits a great deal of insight in relation to the need for medication and the need for ongoing treatment to ensure he doesn’t return to a state where he’s likely to be involved in offending again.”

Mr Cook said Elsley recognised his behaviour was “appalling” and he had no intention of returning to it.

Judge Glen Cash said he took into account that Elsley had made significant improvement since being back on medication.

“Luckily for the both of you it seems to have been only a minor injury,” he said.

“I say luckily for both of you because obviously it would have been a terrible thing for your brother to have been seriously injured but also with a more serious injury, it’s very much more likely that you’d be going to jail today.

“The fact you grabbed a knife and caused an injury is of course, extremely serious.”

Mr Cash said he wanted to give Elsley the chance to rehabilitate.

He sentenced Elsley to 18 months’ jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.