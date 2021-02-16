Mum who smashed in police station door was screaming at cops

Jenny Sarah Rennert lost control at the station when she discovered it was locked and smashed the glass with her foot. Picture: Facebook

A 43-year-old Gympie mum has pleaded guilty to smashing the Channon Street police station door and screaming at officers.

Jenny Sarah Rennert was trying to enter the police station when she discovered the sliding doors were locked.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday she kicked the lower panel of the glass door with her right foot, causing it to smash.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the officers on duty saw the incident via CCTV cameras and came out to the front.

“She was repeatedly screaming at police ‘I can’t afford my daughters’,” Sergeant Campbell said.

Rennert pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to wilful damage and revealed she had bipolar disorder.

“I’m very remorseful for the damage I caused,” she said.

“My children are being looked after properly.”

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said her mental health condition was a “reason” for the offending, but not an “excuse”.

He fined her $500 and a conviction was recorded.